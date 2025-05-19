Dalit woman alleges shabby treatment at Kerala CM Vijayan’s office

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (IANS) A Dalit woman has alleged that she was treated with indifference by the political secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after she sought to file a complaint against the police for alleged mistreatment.

Bindu, a domestic worker in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, said the issue began last month when she was summoned to the Peroorkada Police Station after her employer filed a complaint regarding a missing gold chain.

Bindu denied any wrongdoing but claimed she was subjected to verbal abuse and filthy language by the police.

She further alleged that she was detained for over 20 hours without justification.

“When I asked for water, they told me to get it from the toilet,” she said. She was eventually released after the house owner informed the police that the gold chain had been found in the house.

Hurt and humiliated, Bindu decided to take her complaint to the Chief Minister’s office, hoping for justice from a government that has often claimed to stand by women and the marginalised.

However, she said her experience there was equally disappointing.

“I submitted my complaint to Sasi, the political secretary to the Chief Minister. He didn’t even read it and simply placed it on the table. He told me that such treatment by the police was normal and if I had any complaint, I should approach the court,” said Bindu.

“I didn’t get justice from the police, and now I’ve been denied justice at the CM’s office too,” she added.

Dalit rights activist Dhanya Raman termed the incident a serious injustice. “We’ve taken up the matter with the police, and they have assured us that a probe has been initiated into the conduct of the Peroorkada police. We are waiting for action to be taken against those responsible,” Raman said.

When contacted, Sasi confirmed that Bindu had met him and made two demands -- action against the police officials, and legal proceedings against the employer who filed the initial complaint.

“I have forwarded her complaint regarding the police to the concerned authorities. As for the action against the employer, I told her that it is a matter for the court,” he said.

