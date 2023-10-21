Dalit mason in K'taka assaulted for seeking remuneration; 2 held

Kolar (Karnataka), Oct 21 (IANS) A Dalit mason was assaulted for seeking remuneration for his work in a village near Bangarapet town of this district, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Amaresh, a resident of Doddavalagaramadi village.

The police have arrested two people in this regard and launched a hunt for another accused.

According to police, the victim was working for the house constructed by Jagadish Singh in the same village. When he asked for money for his work, Singh assaulted Amaresh beside hurling casteist slurs at him.

Later, the accused along with Ravindra Singh and Satish Singh dragged the victim to a house and tied him up with a rope and beat him.

Following the incident, Amaresh was hospitalised and a case lodged in this regard with the Bangarapet police station.

While Jagadish Singh and Ravindra Singh have been arrested, a hunt is on for Satish Singh.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

