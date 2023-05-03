'Dahaad' trailer paints riveting picture of a whodunit mystery

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Dahaad' was unveiled on Wednesday. The series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, marks the webseries debut of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen essaying a fierce cop chasing serial murders.

The trailer follows the story of 27 missing women in the state of Rajasthan with an unsuspected killer on the loose as he eyes his next victim. There's a pattern to these murders and Sonakshi's character of Anjali Bhaati gets the breakthrough as she realises the events are making a chain pointing to one perpetrator.

Sonakshi said, "'Dahaad', for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I've played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible".

Her co-actor in the series, Vijay Varma said in a statement, "'Dahaad' is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special. It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching underprivileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies".

He lauded the creative duo of Zoya and Reema with whom he has worked in 'Gully Boy'.

He said, "Reema and Zoya are some of the finest filmmakers of our time, and with 'Dahaad', they've taken it a notch higher. I'm thrilled to be associated with this series.

The eight part series, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles, has been produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on May 12.

