As 'Daddy' turns 36, Anupam Kher remembers his first National Award

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Mahesh Babu's 1989 drama, "Daddy" has completed 36 years of release. The veteran actor celebrated the milestone with a nostalgic post.

Dropping a poster from "Daddy", Anupam Kher penned on Instagram, "Today completes 36 years of one of my most iconic films #Daddy. It was #PoojaBhatt’s debut film. And I got my first #NationalAward for playing an alcoholic father who redeems himself for his daughter! Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for you love and brilliance! And my friend and gazal maestro @talatazizofficial made this song timeless! Jai Ho!"

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, the projects marked the acting debut of his eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt. The cast of the film also included Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Avtar Gill, Suhas Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Pramod Moutho, Satish Kaushik, and Akash Khurana in pivotal roles, along with others.

Believed to be inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's own story, "Daddy" talks about a young woman who has grown up with her grandparents and accidentally finds her father, an alcoholic. Although her grandparents warn her about her dad, she is curious to know about him. How he attempts to overcome his addiction to unite with his long lost daughter makes for an emotional watch.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, "Daddy" was released on 8th February 1989.

On another note, Anupam Kher was recently a part of the extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor took to his social media and penned a gratitude note for being a part of the prestigious WAVES board. "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India - the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in few years!", Anupam Kher wrote on the micro-blogging site.

