DA crisis: Calcutta HC questions Bengal govt's reluctance to permit peaceful agitations

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, questioned why the West Bengal government was reluctant to allow peaceful agitations in the state.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also questioned why trade unions have to move the court always to get the permission of peaceful demonstrations.

He made the observation while hearing a petition by the West Bengal State Coordination Committee which has approached his court seeking permission for its "March to the State Secretariat" demanding payment of enhanced dearness allowances and arrears accrued on it, after police denied the trade union body from carrying out the agitation scheduled on May 4.

The hearing will continue in the second half on Tuesday following which Justice Mantha is expected to pass the order on this count.

"Protesting peacefully is the democratic right of every Indian citizen. In this particular case, the protesters are state government employees. The state government can of course impose some restriction, but cannot surely stop the protest programmes," Justice Mantha observed while hearing the matter on Tuesday.

He also questioned why every time the protesters will have to approach the court for permission for a protest demonstration. At least 40 such cases have come for hearing in his court where the administration denied such permission. What is the problem in permitting peaceful agitation and protests, which is democratic right of every citizen. The permission on this count cannot be denied by giving excuses of functioning of educational institutions, markets and offices," Justice Mantha observed.

He also refused to accept the argument of the state government council who stated a case relating to dearness allowance payments is pending at the Supreme Court. "It is true that a matter is pending at the Supreme Court. But the apex court has never said that there cannot be any protest movement on this issue," Justice Mantha observed.

