DA case: Saurabh Sharma, his aides produced before district court in MP

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) Former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his two aides - Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal - were produced before the district court amid tight security on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the accused's custody for questioning.

The ED, which has initiated a parallel investigation in the matter along with the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police and Income Tax (I-T) Department, has moved an application before the court, seeking the trio's custody. The ED had interrogated them twice in Bhopal Central Jail.

The agency interrogated them separately for about six hours each.

The official sources said the trio had given rhetorical answers about the assets recovered from their promises during raids. Earlier, they had told the court that 54 kg of gold and other disproportionate assets seized by investigating agencies did not belong to them.

Notably, 54 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore were recovered by the I-T Department during a raid on December 19.

The gold was found in Chetan Singh Gaur's car.

During interrogation, Chetan said the car was being used by Saurabh and his office employees.

However, it has been over a month since the Lokayukta police sent letters to both agencies, requesting information related to the raids and seizures made during their investigations, I-T department has yet to submit an application before the court in this regard.

Sources said that the I-T department will initiate the process after the completion of the ED interrogation.

The Lokayukta police have sought to obtain details of the items seized during the raids, including large sums of cash, gold, and property papers, to assist in property valuation for their investigation.

During their respective raids, the I-T Department seized gold bars and Rs 11 crore in cash from a car belonging to Chetan Singh.

The ED uncovered cash, bank deposits, and valuables worth Rs 42 crore, along with property papers, which are undervaluation. Moreover, Lokayukta police seized diaries, laptops, pen drives, and property papers during their raids.

