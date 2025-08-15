Cyberabad police book 51 foreigners after raid at farmhouse

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Cyberabad police have booked 51 foreigners after they were found consuming liquor and playing loud music at a birthday party.

Police said they conducted a raid on a farmhouse in Moinabad and found the foreigners consuming liquor and playing loud music.

The raid was conducted following credible information regarding an illegal birthday party being organised without permission, with loud noise, at Bakaram revenue village.

Rajendranagar Zone Police, along with Special Operations Team (SOT) Shamshabad, conducted a check at the farmhouse and found 51 foreign nationals celebrating the birthday party.

Upon inspection, 90 liquor bottles without any excise license and loudspeakers were found.

The foreigners were from 11 countries. Police, 37 of them were from Uganda, three from Liberia and two from Nigeria. Others were from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi, and other nations.

Police said 14 males and 37 females participated in the party. On enquiry, it was found that the farmhouse owner had not obtained any permission from the local police for the gathering, music, or liquor.

Immigration authorities were informed, and their team arrived to verify the genuineness and validity of the participants’ stay in India.

It was also revealed that two women and one man had previously consumed ganja.

Six women and nine men who were found with proper documents were let off. The others have been served Restriction Orders from the Bureau of Immigration and shifted to the Holding Centre. Further legal action will be taken if any irregularities are found.

A case has been booked against the management of SK Retreat for violation of excise laws and police permission norms.

Meanwhile, Petbasheerbad police have busted a commercial surrogacy and illegal egg trading racket, operated by a network of 7 women and 1 man in collusion with several fertility centres in Hyderabad. The accused were exploiting the desperation of infertile couples for illegal monetary gain.

According to police prime accused, Narreddula Laxmi Reddy, had earlier worked as an egg donor and surrogate mother. Using her experience and network of contacts with other agents, fertility clinics, and centres, she began recruiting women to act as egg donors or surrogate mothers and referred them to the aforementioned fertility centres.

For each successful procedure, she collected substantial amounts of money. She targeted financially vulnerable women, persuading them to donate eggs or become surrogates, and kept them at her residence, collecting additional maintenance charges from the hospitals.

Her son, Narender Reddy, a Chemical Engineering graduate from JNTU, assisted her in running this illegal business. The donors and surrogate mothers involved were aware that commercial surrogacy is prohibited by law, but participated for financial gain. The alleged involvement of the fertility clinics and centres mentioned is still under verification, police said.

