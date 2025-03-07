Cyber security handbook released to empower women

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) To mark the International Women's Day observed on March 8, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has released the ‘Cyber Security Handbook for Mahila Suraksha’, a comprehensive guide aimed at empowering women.

The handbook would promote essential cyber hygiene practices by providing the best practices that women can adopt to safeguard their online presence and stay protected in today’s digital world, said a statement.

CERT-In regularly carries out awareness activities to educate users about cyber security best practices to protect them against cyber security threats.

CERT-In also publishes awareness booklets and posters through its website and social media handles on a regular basis to promote cyber awareness across the country.

With a vision of proactively securing the country’s cyberspace, CERT-In’s mission is to enhance the security of India's Communications and Information Infrastructure through proactive measures and effective collaboration.

CERT-In focuses on preventing cyber attacks, responding to incidents to minimise damage and recovery time, and raising cybersecurity awareness among citizens.

Designated as the national agency under the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008, CERT-In performs key functions such as collecting, analysing, and disseminating cyber incident information, issuing forecasts and alerts, implementing emergency response measures, and coordinating national cyber incident response activities.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) spearheaded a nationwide awareness campaign on Safer Internet Day, observed on February 11, 2025, to promote safe and responsible use of the Internet.

Organised under the theme ‘Together for a Better Internet’, the campaign aimed to educate and sensitise Internet users about cyber hygiene, online safety practices, and emerging cyber threats.

This initiative was conducted under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme in collaboration with NIC, NIXI, C-DAC, NIELIT, MyGov, NeGD, and various partner institutions. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) played a crucial role in amplifying the outreach efforts through its extensive digital infrastructure and communication networks.

As part of this extensive campaign, 1,521 awareness workshops were conducted across 35 States/UTs, 599 districts, 493 blocks/tehsils, and 134 gram panchayats, reaching over 3.08 lakh beneficiaries. These workshops covered key topics such as cyber threat mitigation, digital security best practices, and responsible online behaviour. Additionally, a series of expert talks, quizzes, and competitions were organised to further reinforce awareness.

