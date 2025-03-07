Katrina Kaif turns into the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Katrina Kaif turned a perfect bridesmaid during her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress took to her Instagram account and shared photos from the wedding festivities.

Katrina also penned a heartfelt long, dedicated to her best friend on social media.

"My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous, and courageous soul.", she penned.

Katrina added, "My ride or die for life...I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you, your together forever starts now."

The 'Namastey London' actress looked absolutely jaw-dropping in a corset floral lehenga, paired with statement jhumkas, light makeup, and open hair.

Katrina recently treated her fans with an adorable real-life dance performance. A video from her best friend's wedding went viral on social media. The clip featured Katrina tapping a foot to the "Delhi-6" song, "Sasural Genda Phool". She looked stunning in a turquoise blue corset blouse, along with a skirt and a dupatta.

Before this, Katrina Kaif shared several glimpses from her tranquil gateway to Mayr Life Altausse, a medical health resort in Austria.

Dropping the images from the visit on her IG, she wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake …. Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.”

