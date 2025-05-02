CWC urges Centre to follow Telangana model for caste census

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes that the caste survey model of Telangana provides an effective and inclusive framework that the government of India must follow to conduct the caste census across the country.

The Chief Minister, who attended the CWC meeting held in Delhi on Friday, posted on X that the meeting was held at a crucial juncture in India’s history when the country faces several challenges.

From national security to social justice, changing world order and economic inequalities, India is at a delicate crossroads of history.

“Congress is ready and resolved to yet again rise to the occasion for the nation. While acknowledging that the pressure created by Rahul Gandhi ji has led to a declaration of caste census, we will fight to ensure it is done with the right spirit & in the correct manner,” reads the post.

In Telangana, the design of the caste survey was developed through a consultative and transparent process, with the active involvement of civil society, social scientists, and community leaders. Rather than being a closed bureaucratic exercise, it was open to public inputs and scrutiny. The CWC strongly urged the Central government to adopt a similar approach for the national caste census., the Chief Minister wrote.

“Feeling inspired after interacting with our top leadership, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and our top echelon, discussing several issues about India’s current situation & future,” he added.

Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested to the Centre to follow Telangana model for caste census by forming a group of ministers and an experts’ committee to study the caste profile in every state before undertaking caste census as part of general census.

He suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government first constitute a group of ministers to build consensus by visiting the states to seek suggestions of the state governments and all stakeholders. Subsequently, a committee of experts including officials should be constituted to work out the terms of reference for caste census, he said.

Stating that every state has a different caste composition, Revanth Reddy said the expert committee should visit all the states to study the situation so that a questionnaire can be prepared for caste census.

He said Centre should follow Telangana, which formed a group of ministers to hold consultations with the political parties, caste groups and civil society and studied the situation in every district.

He pointed out that following the consultations with all sections, 57 questions were prepared for collecting data during caste census. The data of each family was collected through these questions.

