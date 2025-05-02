CWC meet: Kharge hails Rahul for 'forcing' govt to take U-turn on caste census

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday used the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) platform to attack the government for its ‘vague’ strategy following the Pahalgam attack and credited party leader Rahul Gandhi for his moral victory that forced the Centre to order a caste census.

Addressing the party’s powerful executive committee, Kharge reiterated Congress’ support to fight against terrorism but questioned the lack of a clear government strategy on the way ahead.

“After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, we passed a resolution and said that we will give all possible support to the government in the fight against terrorism and in teaching a lesson to the terrorists. But even after several days of this incident, no clear strategy has come from the government,” the Congress chief said in a post on social media X, sharing details of his address to the CWC.

Pointing to the government’s decision to order a caste census, Kharge sought to credit Rahul Gandhi for mounting pressure on the Narendra Modi government to accept his demand for social justice.

“Rahul ji has again proved that if we raise people's issues with honesty, then the government has to bow down. After the withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Amendment Bill and the three black farm laws, caste census has also been added to this series, in which a stubborn government has had to bow down once again,” he said in his post in Hindi.

Kharge also referred to the Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for raising the demand for social justice.

“I congratulate Rahulji, who constantly raised this issue and forced the government to decide on caste census. You turned it into a powerful campaign in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. And social justice became the most important issue of the 18th Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly creating hurdles in the way for conducting a caste census.

“The Modi government kept postponing the work of caste census due to the anti-reservation thinking of the RSS. But now when the public started joining the Congress Party and allied parties on this issue, it was not possible for Modi ji to postpone it any longer,” said Kharge.

Reflecting on the political tussle to take credit for the decision to caste census and inform the public, the Congress President said, “We have to formulate our strategy. If necessary, we should take our allies along and hold a public meeting at the national level or state level as appropriate or consider holding a press conference across the country.”

