Cut, snip, beep: Indira Gandhi-centric films that went to war with censor board

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The Hindi film industry has never shied away from touching the topics of politics to make films. However, it has often created controversies. Films tracing the life of India’s first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi have been no different due to the depiction of her political reign, including the emergency and her assassination.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have often raised red flags to the content considering it “sensitive” or “potentially disruptive to public order”, leading to snips and legal battles.

Here is a list of films exploring the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that have fought the war against CBFC.

*“Emergency” (2024)

Actress-filmmaker and MP Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film “Emergency” is the latest film that has got into hot soup with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which has Kangana playing the titular role, is based on India's Emergency period between 1975-1977.

The Bombay High Court on September 4 ordered the Censor Board to decide by September 18 any representations by Sikh bodies, groups or individuals who have objections to the September 6 release of the film. It is claimed that the image of the Sikh community has been wrongly portrayed in the film.

The actress, whose film was suppose to hit the screens on September 6, took to her Instagram on Friday morning and announced “with a heavy heart” that her film’s release has been pushed once again.

She wrote: “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial. ‘Emergency’ which was suppose to release today has been postponed and we are still waiting for the certification from the censor board.”

Kangana shared that she will be sharing the new release date soon.

*"Indu Sarkar" (2017)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “Indu Sarkar” starring Kirti Kulhari in the pivotal role, showcased the Emergency period. The film was strongly opposed by the Congress party as the supporters criticised Bhandarkar's attempt to portray former Prime Minister of India Mrs.Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a bad light. However, the release of the film was not postponed and it hit the big screens 2017.

*“Kissaa Kursee Kaa” (1978)

Starring Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar and late actress Surekha Sikri, the film stirred controversy. The film’s release was postponed due to the Emergency in 1975. The then government saw the film, which was directed by Amrit Nahata, who was a member of Indian parliament, and asked for changes in the film. The film was submitted to the Censor Board for certification in April 1975 and later the prints were confiscated and burned. However, the film was finally released in 1978.

*“Aandhi” (1975)

Directed by Gulzar, “Aandhi” starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, the film was charged with misrepresenting the relationship between the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband. However, after her government fell in 1977, the film was cleared for a theatrical release.

