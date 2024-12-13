Curfew-like situation in Jharkhand's Chakulia due to tigress 'Zeenat'

Jamshedpur, Dec 13 (IANS) A curfew-like situation has gripped several villages in the Chakulia block of East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district over the past four to five days due to fear of a tigress named 'Zeenat.'

The tigress, originally from Odisha's Simlipal Tiger Reserve, has been spotted in the Chiyabandi forest, but efforts to capture her have so far been unsuccessful.

According to the Forest Department, Zeenat is reportedly hungry, raising concerns that she could attack humans if given an opportunity.

The Ghatsila subdivision administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Chiyabandi, Pandrasali, Dhadika, and Kharbandha villages, restricting the movement of people in the area since December 11 to ensure public safety.

Schools in Chiyabandi have been closed, while parents in neighbouring villages are refraining from sending their wards to school out of fear.

Panic has spread across a 20 km radius in the area.

In an attempt to capture the tigress, the Forest Department tied a buffalo in the Chiyabandi forest on Wednesday as bait. Early Thursday morning, Zeenat attacked the buffalo, but efforts to sedate her using tranquilizer darts failed when the shot missed its mark, allowing her to retreat into the forest.

Zeenat, along with another tigress, Jamuna, was relocated to Simlipal Tiger Reserve from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in October-November. After spending 10 days in a soft enclosure, Zeenat was released into Simlipal North's core area on November 24.

However, on Monday night, she ventured out of the reserve, crossing approximately 35 km to reach Jharkhand’s Chiyabandi forest via Gudabanda, Chakulia Nayagram, and Rajabasa.

The tigress is being tracked using a radio collar and GPS. A team of 20 forest personnel has been deployed to monitor her movements, and discussions are going on between the Jharkhand and Odisha governments to strategize her safe capture and return to Simlipal.

STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni confirmed that concerted efforts are going on to bring Zeenat back to her habitat.

The forest departments of both states are working collaboratively to ensure her safety and mitigate risks to local communities.

