‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended the passage of the Public Security Bill, stating that the legislation has been brought in specifically to curb the spread of urban Naxalism and the activities of banned Maoist-affiliated groups in the state.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “The Public Security Bill has been passed to counter Urban Maoism. A deliberate strategy was being employed to promote Naxal ideology. While such laws already exist in four other states, Maharashtra lacked the legal teeth to act against 64 such organisations operating here. This bill empowers the state to take concrete action.”

He explained that while laws like the UAPA apply only when a clear terror element is established and MCOCA targets individuals and not organisations, this new legislation fills a critical gap.

"This law will allow us to act against organisations directly. It is aimed purely at dismantling the infrastructure that promotes Naxalism,” CM Fadnavis clarified.

The bill, passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, has drawn mixed reactions. While some in the opposition supported its intent, others raised concerns about its potential misuse.

NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Rohit Pawar said, “We are against Maoism and Naxalism. Any bill that helps fight these threats, we support it. However, the definitions of ‘group’ and ‘individual’ in the bill are vague. There must be clarity to prevent misuse.”

He also urged the government to ensure that no innocent person is targeted. “We told the Chief Minister that the law should not be misused to harass individuals. Safeguards must be ensured.”

On the other hand, NCP (SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad strongly opposed the bill, branding the state government as “anti-democratic” and “authoritarian”.

“This is a policing state now. The government is using laws to silence dissent. In states like West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Odisha, some Left-linked organisations are banned. But, this law targets those who merely speak against the government,” Awhad said.

The Maharashtra Public Security Bill, 2025, provides the state with broad powers to ban organisations and prosecute individuals suspected of aiding or abetting Naxal or Maoist activity.

The law will impose punishments ranging from two to seven years in prison for members of unlawful organisations. Offences under the Act will be cognisable and non-bailable in nature, and grant the government the authority to seize and forfeit funds belonging to such groups.

