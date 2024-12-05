CSC e-Governance Services, CAIT partner for last-mile empowerment of citizens

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) In a bid to empower people through social service schemes, CSC e-Governance Services and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday announced a collaboration to ensure greater participation from last-mile beneficiaries.

The partnership seeks to empower traders and citizens across the country by facilitating their registration under various social security schemes, including National Pension System (NPS); Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana; Atal Pension Yojana; Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme; DigiPay Sakhi’ and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

Traders and other citizens can now directly avail the benefits of government welfare schemes through dedicated camps to be organised by CSC.

“Small traders have long been the backbone of our economy, yet many have faced challenges in accessing government welfare schemes due to limited awareness and accessibility,” said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and MP from Chandni Chowk.

This partnership between CSC and CAIT ensures these essential schemes — ranging from pensions to entrepreneurial support — reach every corner of the country, especially grassroots traders, he added.

The effort aims to secure the financial future of millions while streamlining access to government welfare programmes.

“With the extensive reach of CSC’s digital infrastructure and CAIT’s vast network of over nine crore traders, this initiative not only secures the financial future of millions but also fosters a more inclusive and socially empowered trading community,” said B.C. Bhartia, CAIT National President.

This partnership reflects the government’s vision of financial inclusion and will play a significant role in building a stronger, self-reliant India, he added.

CSC SPV, a pivotal player in the Digital India Mission, operates nearly six lakh CSCs nationwide. These centres act as a backbone for India’s digitally and financially inclusive ecosystem, bridging the gap between government schemes and remote areas.

“Our mission is to transform lives in remote areas by empowering local communities. This MoU further reinforces CSC’s role in advancing social empowerment,” said Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director and CEO of CSC e-Governance.

