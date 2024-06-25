Crucial decisions expected at JD-U National Executive meeting on June 29

Patna June 25 (IANS) Crucial decisions are expected to be taken at the JD(U) National Executive meeting to be chaired by Bihar Chief Minister and party President Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on June 29.

The party has sent invitations to all the JD(U) ministers and MPs to attend the meeting where the performance of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections will be discussed.

The meeting is also expected to chalk out a plan for the Assembly elections scheduled in Bihar next year.

Nitish Kumar, after taking over the charge of national President of JD(U) from Lalan Singh at the previous National Executive meeting held in December last year, has taken some crucial decisions, including snapping ties with the Grand Alliance and forming the government in Bihar with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Apart from strengthening the organisation, many issues, including the expansion of the party, will be discussed at the meeting. The situation that has arisen after the Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed," said Vashishtha Narain Singh, national Vice President of JD(U).

This meeting is important given that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) is now a crucial ally of the NDA at the Centre with 12 Lok Sabha MPs.

At the same time, the party is also likely to discuss the drop in the number of seats in Bihar, from 16 in 2019 to 12 this time.

JD (U) has about a 100-member team including 32 executive members, 22 general secretaries, seven secretaries, state presidents and conveners of 22 states who have all been told to attend the National Executive meeting, alongside the party's top brass, ministers, and MPs.

It will also be seen if Nitish Kumar makes any remark on his son Nishant Kumar entering politics at the meeting. Recently, many party leaders, including JD(U) Magadh in-charge Vidyanand Vikal, had made statements about Nishant Kumar, demanding to hand over the command of the party to the youth leadership.

However, Cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary called such statements "baseless".

