Crucial Bill on Backward Class finance corporation to be moved in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) The crucial Bengal SC, ST & OBC Development & Finance Corporation (Amendment Bill), 2024 will be moved in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Once the Bill is placed, the West Bengal government will be able to include a representative from the state’s Backward Classes Welfare Department in the said corporation.

Sources from the West Bengal government said that as per plans, the government’s representative to be included in the corporation will be either the departmental Secretary of the state Backward Classes Welfare Department or anyone of the rank of Joint Secretary in the same department.

Sources said that once the new Bill is moved on Wednesday afternoon, there will be discussions on it on Thursday.

Sources said that the decision to include a senior representative from the West Bengal Backward Classes Welfare Department in the corporation is being mooted for ensuring better monitoring and transparency in the functioning of the corporation, including better utilisation of funds allotted to the corporation for Backward Class welfare.

