Critically endangered Indian Pangolin rescued in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 10 (IANS) A critically endangered Indian Pangolin was rescued by the J&K Wildlife Protection Department from a forest area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said on Friday,

With the Zoological name Manis crassicaudata, the Indian Pangolin is categorised as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and a critically endangered species on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Wildlife Protection Department officials said that the rescue operation was carried out in the Sunderbani area near the LoC on Thursday.

"This rescue operation is a significant milestone for Rajouri and a valuable addition to the biodiversity of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. We appreciate the support of the Indian Army in this endeavour," Wildlife Warden, Rajouri-Poonch range, Amit Sharma said.

The Indian Pangoling is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market (animal trafficking) due to its hard body scales, which are considered very precious.

The army has been in the forefront of helping the protection & preservation of animal and plant species in the delicate ecosystem of Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara and other places in J&K.

It must be mentioned that during the over 30-year separatist violence, timber smugglers working in tandem with the terrorists and their harbourers plundered the forest wealth of J&K. In areas heavily infested by terrorists, the damage to forests, flora and fauna had been maximum. Even migratory birds thronging the Valley in thousands had started avoiding the water bodies of Kashmir during the peak terrorism years as poachers and unscrupulous elements made good use of the collapsed control and command structure within the protected water reserves of the Valley. As terrorism was brought under control and the authority of the administration established, the avian visitors started revisiting their winter homes in the Valley in large numbers. - -IANS

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.