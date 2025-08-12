CRISP should assess employment demands while training students: MP Guv

Bhopal, Aug 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said that Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) should assess the employment demand in various industrial sectors of the state.

Patel stated that students should be trained through skill development programs in line with the requirements of regional industries, enabling them to secure jobs within their regions.

He urged CRISP to conduct new programs that focus not only on skill development but also on skill upgradation.

Governor Patel made this statement addressing the 29th Foundation Day program of the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He said that CRISP has opened new avenues of self-reliance for the youth through skill development programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

He lauded the scheme, calling it a step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a self-reliant and developed India.

Notably, CRISP was established in 1997 under the Indo-German Technical Cooperation Agreement as an autonomous institution of the Department of Technical Education and Skill Development.

Over the past 28 years, it has been actively engaged in skill development, industrial training, capacity building, and technical education. CRISP has trained nearly 1.5 lakh students, 1,500 trainers, and over 10,000 state government officers and employees, according to the state government.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with the pledge of ‘Skilled India’ and ‘Capable India’ and is emerging as an economic superpower," the Governor said.

Governor Patel said that the Four-Lane Model - comprising decentralisation, Swadeshi (self-reliance), entrepreneurship, and cooperatives - can play an effective role in increasing employment opportunities in India.

He noted that when cooperative-based industries are active, they also promote social harmony in the country.

"Even today, agriculture remains the largest employer for India’s youth, with around 35 per cent still dependent on it. Nearly 11 crore people in India are engaged in self-employment through small and cottage industries, contributing over 20 per cent of total employment," he added.

