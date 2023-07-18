Criminal on way to commit crime held in Delhi

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A 36-year-old criminal, involved in 29 cases, was nabbed while he was on his way to commit another crime in northwest Delhi, a police official said on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Krishna Murti, alias Vicky Madrasi, a resident of JJ Colony, Shakurpur.

According to the police, information was received on July 15 regarding one desperate criminal in the area who was likely to commit another crime.

“Acting on the inputs, a police team was formed and Murti was apprehended. During his cursory search, a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

“During verification, it was revealed that Murti is a habitual and active criminal, involved in 29 cases of murder, NDPS, Arms Act, robbery, snatching and house theft. He started committing crime to earn easy money so as to fulfill his addiction to drugs andalcohol,” said the DCP.

“Further efforts are being made to trace his possible involvement in other cases also and interrogation is going on."

