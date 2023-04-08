Criminal in Delhi Police's top 10 list nabbed from Chhapra in Bihar

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) One of the top 10 most wanted criminals of Delhi and a member of the infamous Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell from his hideout in Chhapra, Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Manish Sahu alias Nata (35), a resident of Sangam Vihar who was labelled as 'Bad Character' by the Neb Sarai police station.

H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that Sahu is involved in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and under the Arms Act.

According to the police, on August 26 last year, Sahu along with his accomplice Praveen had pumped in 15 bullets into Kapil Panwar, a resident of Bank Colony.

"In that incident, Kapil along with another person named Pramod had sustained bullet injuries. Kapil was declared brought dead with 15 bullet wounds, while Pramod underwent treatment," said Dhaliwal.

Based on the statement of Pramod, an FIR under was lodged at the Neb Sarai police station, while the Special Cell too had launched an investigation into the matter.

"On October 2, 2022, Praveen was arrested and illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. Upon interrogation, Praveen disclosed that he along with Sahu had reached the spot on a Scooty and fired multiple rounds with the intention to kill Kapil, who was sitting inside a car," Dhaliwal said.

Information about Kapil's location was passed on to them by Paras and Jonty, who were accompanying Kapil at the time of incident.

"Police teams conducted raids on some of the hideouts of the suspects in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, but Sahu narrowly escaped from the clutches of the police on certain occasions," said the Special CP.

"Finally, on April 4, the police arrested Sahu from Parsa in Chhapra. We also recovered one illegal pistol and two bullets from his house," the officer said.

Dhaliwal said that Praveen and Kapil, who was also labelled as 'Bad Character' by the Neb Sarai police station, were good friends, but due to battle of supremacy in the area, both turned inimical to each other.

"Praveen came to know that Kapil was planning to get him killed and therefore he killed Kapil with the help of Sahu," Dhaliwal said.

Kapil was involved in more than six cases of murder, firing for intimidation, under the Arms Act etc., and was a key member of the infamous Deepak Pandit Gang, whereas Sahu and Praveen were associated with the Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Chowdhary gang. They were also linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang.

"There is a long-standing rivalry between the gangs of Deepak Pandit and Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Chaudhary for dominance in the South Delhi area," the officer said.

