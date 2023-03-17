Swapnalok Complex Fire Accident: Details of 6 Deceased

SECUNDERABAD: Six persons including four women died after inhaling smoke after a major fire broke out in the multi-story Swapnalok commercial complex in Secunderabad on Thursday.

As per reports, the fire started around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening in the eight-storied complex which is more than a 25-year-old structure that houses 250 private offices, shops, and commercial establishments.

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire which was brought under control by midnight on Thursday.

Firemen found the six of them in an unconscious condition in a room on the fifth floor. They removed the grills of the windows and brought them out and were immediately taken to Gandhi Hospital. But the doctors there declared that they were already dead. Another person named Prashanth, who was undergoing treatment in another hospital, also passed away. They seemed to have died of asphyxiation while inhaling the smoke and the victims belonged to the Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam districts of Telangana and were recently employed in a marketing company.

Details of the deceased:

► K. Pramila (22) of Suresh Nagar village of Guduru mandal of Mahbubabad district

► Amaraju Prashanth (23) from Intikanne village of Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

► Banoth Shravani (22) from Khanapuram mandal center of Warangal district died. Her parents were labourers.

► Vanga Vennela (22) of Marripalli village, Duggondi mandal, Warangal district .

►Uppala Siva (22) died of suffocation in a fire accident. Siva’s parents were Uppala Raju and Rajitha of Chandraiyapalli village,and they were working as masons.

► Triveni (22) of Surthepalli village of Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district.

Twelve other people were rescued from the building using a hydraulic platform by platform.

