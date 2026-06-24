Pune Murder Case: Viral Video Captures Smiles, Celebration Before Tragedy

A video of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal celebrating a birthday with his fiancée Siya Goyal has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention amid the ongoing murder investigation. The video shows the couple smiling, dancing, and cutting a cake together, appearing happy and affectionate.

The footage has gone viral because it was recorded shortly before Ketan's death at Lohagad Fort near Pune. What initially appeared to be a tragic accident is now being investigated as a murder case. Police have alleged that Ketan was killed as part of a planned conspiracy involving his fiancée and her alleged lover.

According to investigators, Ketan had gone to Lohagad Fort with Siya to celebrate her birthday. After he fell into a deep gorge, the incident was first reported as an accidental fall while taking photographs. However, police later found inconsistencies in statements and gathered technical evidence that led to a deeper investigation.

Authorities claim that Siya Goyal and her alleged partner had planned the crime in advance. Both have been arrested, and police are continuing their investigation to determine whether anyone else was involved.

The resurfaced birthday video has shocked many people on social media. The cheerful moments seen in the footage stand in sharp contrast to the serious allegations that emerged later, making the case one of the most talked-about crime stories in recent days.