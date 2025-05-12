Virat Kohli vs Anushka Sharma Net Worth: Inside the Luxe Life of India’s Richest Celebrity Duo

Undoubtedly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most powerful couples in India. With prosperous careers in cricket and film, two of the nation's most beloved sports, they have amassed enormous fan bases and enormous wealth. But who is the actual winner in terms of net worth?

Virat Kohli: From Icon in Cricket to Entrepreneur

Virat Kohli's estimated net worth as of 2024 is an incredible ₹1,050 crore, or over $125 million. Even though cricket is still the mainstay of his profession, Kohli makes a lot of money off the field. A mainstay for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and a former captain of the Indian national cricket team, he makes a respectable living from match fees, BCCI central contracts, and a lucrative ₹15 crore yearly IPL deal.

A significant portion of his fortune comes from endorsements. He gets paid between ₹5 and ₹7 crore for each agreement by companies like Puma, MRF, Audi, and Blue Star. However, Kohli hasn't just depended on his notoriety; he has also made astute economic decisions, starting his apparel brand Wrogn, investing in fitness franchises like Chisel Gym, and establishing the One8 Commune restaurant chain, which has grown to be a popular destination in several cities.

Kohli's way of living is a reflection of his high standing. High-end cars such as the Bentley Continental GT, Land Rover Vogue, and Audi R8 LMX are part of his collection. Along with being a huge watch enthusiast, he has timepieces from Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Rolex. His real estate holdings, which include a ₹80 crore home in Gurgaon and a ₹34 crore apartment with a view of the sea in Mumbai, are as remarkable.

Anushka Sharma: Smart Producer and Star Power

Despite having fewer numbers than Kohli, Anushka Sharma has an equally remarkable profile. With an estimated net worth of ₹300–350 crore ($40–42 million), she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and one of the few who successfully transitioned into production.

Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Filmz, which has produced critically praised films like NH10, Bulbbul, and the Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, following a string of successful roles as an actor. In the OTT era, she has gained both creative and commercial credibility thanks to her production company's emphasis on daring, unorthodox storytelling.

Anushka also endorses high-end brands, like Rajnigandha Pearls, Lavie, Nivea, and Myntra. Like her husband, she leads an opulent lifestyle, owning a BMW 7 Series and Range Rover Autobiography and displaying a sophisticated taste in luxury clothing and expensive accessories. Among her real estate assets are homes in Alibaug and a Mumbai joint residence with Kohli.

Who's Richer in the End?

Due to the size and scope of international cricket, valuable endorsements, and wise business decisions, Virat Kohli leads the pack in terms of net worth, even though both he and Anushka are financial titans in their own right. But Anushka Sharma is also a powerful influence due to her background as a producer and businesswoman.

Their combined net worth surpasses ₹1,350 crore ($165+ million), making them one of the wealthiest celebrity couples in India. This pair is constantly redefining what it means to be a power couple in India, whether it's on the field or the screen, in boardrooms or on the red carpet.