Virat Kohli to Settle in London with Family, Reveals Childhood Coach

Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is reportedly preparing to relocate to the United Kingdom with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their children. This update was shared by his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who revealed that the move could happen in the near future. While specifics regarding the shift remain undisclosed, Kohli has been spending considerable time in London alongside his family, especially following the birth of their second child, Akaay.

The couple already owns a residence in London, which has become a frequent retreat for them since the arrival of their youngest child. Sources suggest that this property might soon become their permanent home. Coach Rajkumar Sharma confirmed the development in an interview with Dainik Jagran, stating, "Yes, Virat has plans to move to London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children. The relocation is expected to happen soon, though, for now, he is focused on family time and cricket."

At 36 years of age, Kohli’s cricketing journey seems to be approaching a transitional phase. Having already stepped away from T20 international cricket, his future in Test and ODI formats remains a topic of widespread speculation. Recent performances have sparked conversations among fans and cricket analysts regarding his longevity in the national team.

Earlier this year, Kohli addressed the subject of retirement during a conversation with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He spoke about his perspective on the end of his cricketing career, emphasizing the importance of leaving no regrets behind. “Every athlete’s career has an endpoint, and I’m mindful of that,” Kohli shared. “I’m focused on giving my all while I’m still playing. When I step away, I want to be at peace, knowing I’ve done everything I could. Once I retire, I’ll step away from the limelight for a while,” he said with a smile.

As one of India’s most iconic cricketers, Kohli’s potential relocation has sparked interest among his global fanbase. His contributions to Indian cricket, both as a player and as a leader, have made him a household name. If the move to London becomes official, it will mark a significant new chapter in the lives of the star couple and their family.