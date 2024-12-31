Vinod Kambli's Dance Video Goes Viral from Hospital Bed!

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, 52, delighted fans and hospital staff with a lively dance performance while recovering at Akruti Hospital in Thane. Kambli was admitted on December 21 after experiencing a urinary infection and muscle cramps. Further tests revealed brain clots, but doctors have confirmed that his condition is improving.

In a heartwarming moment, Kambli was seen dancing to a popular song in his hospital room, joined by a nurse and another staff member. The video of his energetic performance quickly went viral, bringing smiles to many and lifting the spirits of those around him.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, had previously expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from fans. He posted on social media, saying, "I have reached this far because of your love." He also thanked Shailesh Thakur, the hospital director, for his care and encouragement during his recovery.

The viral video captured the former cricketer’s positive energy, reminding fans of his vibrant personality both on and off the field. Fans have flooded social media, wishing him a speedy recovery and celebrating his resilience.