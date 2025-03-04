Varun Chakravarthy: How Much Did KKR Pay to Retain Him for IPL 2025?

Varun Chakravarthy has proved time and again that he is worth staying in the Indian cricket team in the white-ball format. Whenever he is given a chance, he proved that he is no less than the game's giants with his consistent bowling and his ability to take wickets. His performance against New Zealand at the 2025 Champions Trophy is a testament to his brilliance as a mystery spinner.

With his consistent performances, this star bowler is all set to be a consistent performer for India in limited overs. Just like every other player, Varun also had his initial stardom at the IPL. Initially purchased by Kings XI Punjab in 2019, Varun found his home in Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has forged a bond so deep with the team that the franchise opted him as one of the players to retain for 2025 season over the likes of their captain, Shreyas Iyer.

So, how much did the Kolkata Knight Riders pay to retain Varun Chakravarthy? Let's find out.

Varun Chakravarthy's IPL 2025 Salary

KKR never hesitates to spend money on its star performers and ever since Varun joined the team, he has been performing well for them. Despite minor wobbles here and there, KKR has put their trust in Varun and it paid off great dividends. Just before the 2024 Mega IPL auction, KKR annouced that they are retaining Varun Chakravarthy as one of their front-line bowlers.

To continue playing for KKR with pride, Varun will be paid a whopping Rs.12 crores. This is huge for someone like Varun Chakrvarthy who is yet to reach the stardom in International Cricket despite achieving glorious fame in the IPL.

The star bowler will continue to represent KKR alongside Andre Russell and other as the franchise attempts to defend their 3rd IPL crown this year.