Moscow, Mar 4 (IANS) Ukrainian border guards are refusing to perform combat operations against Russian counterparts in the Kursk region, Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti reported on Tuesday citing available video recordings.

"I am not ready for the moral and psychological state, the presence of three minor children, the lack of escort, the lack of orientation on the ground, reconnaissance and additional exploration, additional positions, poor radio communication; there is no communication with adjacent units in the area of tasks. Instructions for the implementation of the task do not correspond to the realities," the report quoted a Ukrainian sergeant as saying in the video.

More videos detailed that many Ukrainian border guards refused to perform the task due to their moral and psychological state and also cited their poor health condition. One of the border guards stated that he was afraid of losing his life, reported Ria Novosti.

Last week, Russia's Tass news agency quoted a defence official as saying that the Ukrainian military command is aware that the incursion in borderline Kursk Region has resulted in huge losses for its troops while the theatre of combat operations is shifting to Ukraine's Sumy region.

In February, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukraine's losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 61,000 servicemen. Speaking to Russian military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, a senior Russian military official stated that the Russian army has gained control of 64 per cent of the Kursk region territory initially captured by Ukrainian forces after they launched a surprise offensive in the border region last year.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Kursk region on August 6, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region makes no sense from a military-strategic point of view. Former Ukrainian Army General Dmitry Marchencko also said that the invasion into the Kursk Region lacked a clear objective, despite the fact that it involved the best units of the Ukrainian army. He had resigned after making the statement.

