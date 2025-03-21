Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy's Big Litmus Test!

One of the favorite teams to win the IPL this year is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The team, led with bravery by Pat Cummins, has pulled off the impossible by reaching the finals last year. They lost in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders, who proved to be the strongest team in the entire tournament.

After falling short in the final, SRH will be gearing up for revenge against KKR this season. Moreover, they will be looking to continue the good form they had going in the 2024 season. Even at the mega auction ahead of the 2025 tournament, Kavya Maran and team managed to buy good players that will complete the squad.

In fact, it won't be an understatement to say that SRH has had one of the best auctions among all the other teams this year. So, with everything going right for them ahead of the tournament, can they clinch the title this year?

For Sunrisers to reign supreme, one player holds the key, and he is none other than Vizag's own Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish was one of the key reasons why SRH managed to clinch the title. Having brought Nitish for Rs. 20 lakhs back in 2023, Sunrisers groomed him that entire year before giving him a full-fledged chance in 2024.

Nitish is an all-rounder. He can strike the ball hard and, at the same time, swing the new ball and can get a couple of breakthroughs for his team. For long, India has been struggling to find a fast-bowling all-rounder barring Hardik Pandya, and Nitish came just at the right time.

Owing to his sensational efforts at SRH, Nitish also got an opportunity to represent Team India in multiple international events. More recently, this Vizag all-rounder scored a century in Melbourne during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Nitish was one of the only few positives we had coming back from the land down under.

However, since BGT, Nitish was stuck with injury and didn't play much cricket. This is where things can get difficult for Nitish Reddy if he doesn't take care of his body properly. Even though Nitish was deemed fit to play in the IPL, it remains to be seen if he retains the form that he had shown in Australia.

At a juncture where cricketing futures are getting decided by IPL performances, Nitish's efforts for SRH turn crucial for his spot in the Indian squad. If he fails to live up to the expectations, it can be curtains for this Vizag all-rounder, especially in limited overs as Hardik Pandya is already there.

If Nitish Kumar Reddy exceeds expectations, he will be one of the top players flying to England. Else, the selectors might rethink his spot even in the red-ball format.