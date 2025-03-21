IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB: Predicted Squads, Eden Gardens Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and More!

The first match in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-start from the 22nd of March, i.e., tomorrow. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at the epic ground of Eden Gardens.

The city of Kolkata is also getting ready to host RCB and is planning to welcome fans by making travel easy for them. But there is an orange alert for rain issued by the weather department, and fans are praying that weather won't be a spoilsport in this high-stakes drama.

Let us take a look at the weather report at Eden Gardens alongside the predicted XIs for both teams.

Eden Gardens Weather Report

The weather report doesn't look promising for the game between KKR and RCB. According to the forecast on Saturday, there is a 75% chance of rain, and this is what's upsetting scores of fans who had already bought tickets. Starting the tournament with a canceled game would kill the mood of the tournament, and it remains to be seen if rain actually plays any sport in the proceedings tomorrow.

Even though it rains, the umpires will look to reduce the number of overs and ensure that fans get to watch cricket before taking the difficult decision of canceling.

KKR vs RCB Predicted Squads

Despite the rain scare, both teams are gearing up to make a positive start in the tournament, and based on the players that are present in KKR and RCB, this is how the squad could look for both franchises.

RCB Predicted Squad:

Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

KKR Predicted Squad:

Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report

Even though things could turn upside down owing to the rain threat, Eden Gardens will most likely favor the batsmen with some little assistance to the bowlers. Bowlers from both teams will most likely use the extra bounce present on this track. The dew factor comes into play at Eden Gardens as bowlers struggle to grip the ball under the lights.