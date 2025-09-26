Haris Rauf Punished by ICC: How Much Fine Should the Pak Bowler Pay?

In a high-tension Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by the ICC for making provocative gestures on the field. The disciplinary action comes after an official complaint from the BCCI and a subsequent hearing.

Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for engaging in what the ICC termed rude and aggressive behaviour. Meanwhile, his teammate Sahibzada Farhan has been formally reprimanded but has avoided a financial penalty. The ICC’s decision highlights the importance of maintaining sportsmanship and the spirit of the game, even during heated rivalry matches.

Haris Rauf Punishment by the ICC: What Led to the Fine

During the match, Rauf made a “6 0” gesture toward Indian fans, followed by an imitation of a falling aircraft. Many observers and sections of the Indian media interpreted this as a provocative allusion to Pakistan’s recent military operations. Farhan celebrated his half century by pretending to fire a gun with his bat, which also drew criticism.

After the game, the BCCI filed a complaint with the ICC, citing violations of the ICC Code of Conduct. Both players were summoned by match referee Richie Richardson and asked to explain their actions. Rauf reportedly defended himself, saying the “6 0” gesture had no political meaning and that he was simply responding to crowd taunts.

The fine of 30 percent of his match fee is significant and serves as a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour. Such penalties are often used to discipline players without resorting to harsher measures like suspensions, unless the conduct is repeated or escalates. Farhan, though reprimanded, escaped without a monetary charge.

The incident has sparked debate about the balance between passionate celebration and maintaining respect on the field. Fans and analysts are watching to see whether Rauf tones down his on-field aggression or continues to walk a fine line in future matches.