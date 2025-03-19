CSK vs MI IPL 2025: How to Get Tickets, Sale Date, Time, Prices, and More!

The IPL excitement is heating up as cricket fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to watch their favorite teams battle it out for the ultimate prize. Two of the most popular IPL teams in the competition are Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The most-awaited clash of the titans is scheduled on the second day of the 2025 Indian Premier League. The clash will take place on March 23rd at MA Chidambaram Stadium, known famously as Chepauk Stadium.

How to get tickets for the CSK vs MI match at IPL 2025:

The ticket sales for this highly anticipated and dramatic contest will go live on March 19th at 10:15 AM. If you are a fan of his clash and want to buy tickets for the same, here's how to purchase them.

Fans can choose from various seating options at different price points. The C, D, and E lower stands are priced at Rs.1,700, while tickets for the I, J, and K upper stands cost Rs.2,500.

Also, C, D, and E upper stands are priced at Rs. 3,500, and I, J, and K lower stands are priced at Rs. 4,000. Premium seating in the KMK terrace is available for a whopping Rs. 7,500.

The tickets will be available online for fans on the District app, and owing to the anticipation this clash holds, it won't be a surprise to see the tickets getting sold out like hot cakes.

Overall, the ticket prices for this match will range from Rs. 1,700 to Rs. 7,500.