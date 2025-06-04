Anushka Sharma's Message to RCB Fans Who Trolled Her for a Decade

Virat Kohli got emotional last night after RCB finally managed to win their first IPL title in 18 years. As the team approached its winning moments, tears began to roll down Virat's cheeks, and the entire Narendra Modi Stadium shared in his emotions.

Even in his speech, he dedicated the win to the scores of fans who lived the dream alongside him for nearly two decades. Just before participating in the victory parade, Virat wrote an emotional post, dedicating the IPL win to his wife, who, he wrote, has seen the dream alongside him for 11 years of their journey.

Ever since Virat and Anushka started dating and indirectly made their relationship official, Anushka was subject to intense scrutiny from Kohli fans. Whenever Kohli gets out on a duck, fans are habituated to taking it to Anushka's social media DMs and trolling her for his losses.

Anushka Sharma silently endured all the hate that came her way and only focused on supporting Virat and his cricketing dreams. Virat also made it clear multiple times that he supports Anushka amidst the trolling. Without Anushka's support, it would have been difficult for him to continue to excel in his cricket.

Despite the trolling and emotional abuse she has faced, Anushka Sharma only has good vibes to share with the RCB fans and wrote a sweet message on her Instagram stories.

"These happy faces have waited for their turn very lovingly and patiently," Anushka's message reads, and this is enough to say how much love she holds towards Virat Kohli and cricket fans in general after bearing all the trolling that she was subjected to by the cricketing world.