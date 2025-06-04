Mouneesha Chowdary on Casting Couch in Tollywood: Star Director Asked My Thigh Size

The Telugu film industry may seem glamorous, but many young actresses often reveal the harsh realities behind the scenes. Model-turned-actress Mouneesha Chowdary recently shared her troubling experience with a well-known director in an interview.

Mouneesha said, “A Tollywood director called me and offered a role in his film. I told him I wasn’t interested, but he kept insisting and even asked inappropriate questions about the size of my thighs. I was shocked—what does that have to do with a film role? That same director is now a star and is working with top actors.”

Mouneesha, who lives in Utah, USA, rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Utah title in 2016. Known as “Snow Akka” on social media, she enjoys a strong Instagram following. She recently joined actor Manchu Vishnu on the “Kannappa” tour in the U.S. and helped promote the film. Though she spoke openly about the harassment she faced, she chose not to reveal the director’s name.