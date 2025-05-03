Crackdown on drug-land mafias: I-T Dept attaches properties worth Rs 15 crore

Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) In a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on drug and land mafias, Pratapgarh Police (Rajasthan), in coordination with the Income Tax Department, has successfully attached benami properties worth approximately Rs 15 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The sized/attached assets, comprising agricultural land in the Bagwas area of Pratapgarh city, was allegedly acquired by the notorious land mafia figure Jansher Khan -- son of Shernawaz and a resident of Akhepur -- under the names of four of his associates.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal stated that Jansher Khan, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of businessman Mustafa Bohra in November 2023, had been operating in Pratapgarh and nearby areas for a long time.

Following a detailed investigation by a police officer, proposals were submitted to the Income Tax Department in Jaipur to identify and attach Khan’s benami properties.

The process was closely monitored throughout.

According to SP Bansal, Jansher Khan was known for forcefully acquiring disputed properties in and around the city. He would either intimidate property owners into selling at a low price or have the ownership registered in his name or those of his associates.

Acting on the police proposal, the Income Tax Department appointed an investigation officer to probe the matter.

During the investigation, the Deputy Director of Benami Prohibition, Income Tax Department, examined records related to the purchase, sale, and income generated from properties in the Bagwas area, traced to Jansher Khan and his associates.

Last month, the department requested an additional investigation report from the police.

SP Bansal ensured a thorough investigation by the Pratapgarh police station officer, and the updated report, along with supporting documents, was submitted to the Income Tax Department.

After reviewing the evidence and hearing both parties, the investigating officer on April 28 declared the agricultural land -- registered in the names of Radheshyam Meena, Basanti Lal Meena, Samarth Meena, and Bhaggaram Meena -- as benami.

The officer then issued orders to the Tehsildar, Pratapgarh, to take possession of the land, which is valued at over Rs 15 crore.

SP Bansal further revealed that Jansher Khan had placed his trusted aides as witnesses in most of these property transactions to facilitate easy possession and resale.

He assured that the district police remain committed to closely monitoring land mafia activities and will continue to take strict action against offenders.

