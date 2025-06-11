CPI(M) seeks more seats in DMK alliance for 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The CPI(M) has made its intentions clear ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling its desire for a larger share of seats within the DMK-led alliance.

In an interview published in the party mouthpiece ‘Theekathir’, CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam said that while the party values alliance unity, a more equitable seat-sharing arrangement is essential.

Praising the DMK for historically maintaining strong ties with its allies, Shanmugam stressed that the solidarity among secular parties must be preserved to defeat the AIADMK-BJP combine. However, he also made it clear that the CPI(M) would not accept the kind of compromises it was forced to make in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“In 2021, the number of seats allotted to the CPI(M) was the lowest in our alliance history,” he pointed out, suggesting that the party had accepted the limited number of seats reluctantly, prioritising the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance over its own electoral strength.

“We accepted it for the sake of unity, but such compromises must not be repeated,” he warned.

Shanmugam also tied the demand for more seats to a resolution passed during the CPI(M)‘s recent state conference, which called for a larger presence in the Assembly and greater visibility for Left-wing politics in the state.

“The people of Tamil Nadu need a strong Left voice in the Assembly,” he said, adding that the party is committed to contesting more seats in 2026.

The CPI(M) leader further urged the DMK government to expedite the fulfilment of its electoral promises, particularly those that impact farmers, workers, and the middle class.

“Delivering on these promises is not only important for governance but also critical for winning the trust of the people again,” Shanmugam said. “Only then can we ensure a decisive victory for the secular alliance and prevent the resurgence of the AIADMK-BJP forces,” he said.

His remarks come amid similar demands from other DMK allies, including the Congress, VCK, and MDMK, all of whom have expressed their intent to contest more seats in the upcoming polls.

With alliance negotiations likely to begin in the coming months, Shanmugam’s statements are seen as an early positioning move by the CPI(M) in the run-up to 2026.

