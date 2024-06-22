CPI(M)’s youth wing in Bengal to conduct mass outreach event after LS election setback

Kolkata, June 22 (IANS) After the CPI(M) failed to win any seat in West Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, its youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), will conduct an outreach programme in the next two months

DYFI insiders said that during the next two months, the youth wing workers will move door-to-door seeking public opinion about their general expectations from the party.

“We will also seek public opinion on improving our party's image so that its reflection can be felt in the subsequent elections. Of late we have noticed that although our mass party programmes or rallies attract huge crowds, the same reflection is not noticed in the EVM results. Surely, some kind of lack of credibility is there which is refraining people from pressing the EVM button in support of our candidates. So we should know from the public about where that area of lack of confidence is,” said a state committee member of DYFI.

It is learnt that the extended state committee meeting of CPI(M) will be conducted at Kalyani in Nadia district in the last week of August. “The findings of the mass outreach programme will be presented there. In the extended meeting the existing flaws in the organisational network will also be discussed,” said the DYFI state committee member.

CPI(M) sources said that another important issue likely to come up for discussion in the extended meeting is that of going back to the party’s traditional form of politics where there was a distinct line between the dedicated organisational administrators and leaders contesting electoral battles.

This means the top-level leadership in the organisational ladder of the party should refrain from directly contesting the elections just as it was done in the past by leaders like Pramod Dasgupta, Saroj Mukherjee, Sailen Dasgupta, Anil and even the current Left Front chairman in West Bengal, Biman Bose. They dedicated their entire lives to streamlining the organisational network and refrained from contesting elections directly.

“The extended state committee meeting will give special focus on what would be the next line of movement that the party’s peasants and trade union wings will be undertaking in the current political scenario," said a CPI(M) state committee member.

