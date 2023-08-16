CPI(M) leader Surjya Kanta Mishra admitted to hospital with chest pain

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) CPI(M) politburo member Surjya Kanta Mishra has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain.

Mishra, himself a medical practitioner, held portfolios of the state health, panchayat affairs and rural development departments in the previous Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee-led Left Front government.

Having chest discomfort, Mishra went to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata for medical check-up.

After the initial check-up he got admitted to the hospital following the advice of the doctors.

A five-member medical board has been formed to attend on him.

Hospital sources said that some myocardial problems have been detected though there is no major concern over it.

The myocardial problems, sources added, were because of the prolonged smoking habit of the veteran CPI(M) leader.

Blood-test and some related medical examinations have been conducted and the medical board will decide over the line of treatment after the test reports are available.

