CPI-M legislator Mukesh missing from state party conference

Kollam (Kerala), March 6 (IANS) As the CPI-M's four-day state party conference got underway in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday, the absence of beleaguered actor-turned-legislator Mukesh, who has been representing the constituency since 2016, became an issue of discussion.

Mukesh is going through a tough time after being charge-sheeted in a case of sexual assault and harassment by the special investigation team (SIT) in an alleged rape case after a yesteryear actress raised her complaint soon after the Justice Hema Committee report was made public last year.

The state party conference of the CPI-M is the biggest event of the ruling party and whenever this is held when the party rules the state, the size and shape of the event gets bigger and that’s when the absence of any party legislator becomes talked about.

The CPI-M went into a shell last month when Mukesh was named in the charge sheet and was found equivocating whenever the question of morality - which the party holds in high regard - was raised about him.

Veteran party leader and Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathy Devi had earlier stated it is left to the individual to decide what position to take when morality issues surface.

"Let the court come to its conclusion in this case ( Mukesh) and once that’s done, the party will take appropriate action," said Sathy Devi, who is also a former MP.

Former minister P.K. Sreemathi then said that let the details come out as the probe continues and no one needs to be overly worried about it.

State CPI-M Secretary M.V.Govindan has already made it clear there is no reason for Mukesh to resign and the case should come up in the court.

Both Sathy Devi and Sreemathi were seen actively taking part in the conference.

The Congress and the BJP have been going hammer and tongs against the top brass of the CPI-M over its stock statement on how political leaders should take the high moral ground, complaining whenever they are caught on the wrong foot, they say one thing and when a leader from the opposite political party faces similar issues, they are the first one to demand the resignation of the person and create a scene.

Ever since the Justice Hema Committee report was published in August 2024, several actors, including Mukesh, Siddique, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Ranjith, Maniyanpillai Raju, Nivin Pauly and a few others, got themselves in trouble and FIRs on charges of sexual misconduct were registered against them.

However, all of them later got bail.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.