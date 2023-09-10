CPI-M leader P.K. Biju denies allegation of involvement in Kerala coop bank scam

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (IANS) CPI-M Kerala state Secretariat member and former MP P.K. Biju on Sunday said that he was not involved in any of the scams related to Karuvannur cooperative bank ruled by the party.

Biju was responding to allegations by Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkare that the CPI-M leader was closely involved with Satheesh Kumar. the first accused in the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The premier investigating agency had recently conducted raids at the residential premises of CPI-M MLA and former Kerala minister A.C. Moideen. The ED has also summoned the former minister for further questioning.

Akkare, the former MLA from Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, has alleged that Biju used to accept money from Satheesh Kumar and that the money was swindled from Karuvannur cooperative bank.

There were reports that the ED had named a former MP as being party to the scam in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank and that this leader had taken the proceeds of the scam from Satheesh Kumar.

Biju also denied allegations that he was involved in money transactions with Satheesh Kumar.

The Karuvannur cooperative bank scam has rocked Kerala with fingers being pointed towards Moideen who was also the party Thrissur district Secretary.

