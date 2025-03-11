CPI-M in Kerala quells first signs of discontent

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11 (IANS) The CPI-M in Kerala appears to have successfully doused the first spark of dissent within its ranks after damage control efforts reined in senior leader A. Padmakumar, who had openly criticised the party’s selection process for the newly formed state committee and secretariat.

The 89-member state committee, featuring 17 new faces, and the 17-member state secretariat are dominated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s loyalists, sidelining those who are out of favour.

Padmakumar, a former legislator and ex-president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, publicly voiced his displeasure over the inclusion of State Health Minister Veena George as an invitee to the state committee. He had questioned how George, a party member for just nine years, secured a position while he, with five decades of party experience, was overlooked.

Though he initially withdrew his social media post criticising the decision, Padmakumar reiterated his dissatisfaction on Monday and announced his resignation from all party positions.

However, by Tuesday, his tone had softened. "I should have controlled my emotions, but I failed to do so. I will attend the Pathanamthitta district committee meeting on Wednesday and accept any action the party takes against me," he said.

Meanwhile, senior CPI-M legislator and former state Minister Kadakampally Surendran dismissed reports of his discontent over not being included in the state secretariat.

“A section of the media seems more concerned about my position than I am. I have held party posts for years and have always adhered to party discipline. I have never lobbied for positions. What Padmakumar did was wrong. Let me be clear -- I am not upset about my exclusion. Please do not spread false news,” Surendran told reporters.

Padmakumar’s brief defiance and walkout had momentarily shaken the otherwise disciplined CPI-M, and Vijayan in particular, but the party now appears to have regained control of the situation.

