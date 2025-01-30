CPI-M has mastery in misleading people: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Wednesday slammed the opposition CPI-M, stating that the party is a "master in misleading people", and it never acknowledges development.

Saha, a former state unit BJP president, gave a strong response to the allegations raised against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by CPI-M leaders during a public meeting on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also strongly criticised CPI-M politburo member Prakash Karat and advised him ‘to undergo cataract surgery’ as he was unable to see the development of Tripura.

"He (Karat) has cataracts in his eyes. He should undergo cataract surgery. How will they see progress? When he landed at the Agartala airport this time, didn't he notice the progress of Tripura? We named the airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. During the CPI-M-led Left Front government tenure, they did not respect Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur," he said.

The BJP government named the airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur to show respect for the erstwhile Maharaja and his contribution to the development of Tripura.

"Did he not see the development of the road on which he hoisted his party (CPI-M) flag? They do not see development, which is why they always make such statements. And they have a mastery in misleading people," he said.

Saha further said that the economy of the country has developed from 11th place to 5th place, but in reality, the CPI-M has regressed by 50 years.

"That is why they feel left behind. They feel this way because they are lagging. How many times during the UPA or Congress period did they attack the Constitution ? Have they forgotten all this ? After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has worked to protect the Constitution. He has taken initiatives to safeguard it. In contrast, CPI-M and Congress have worked to undermine the Constitution.

"Everyone has seen what they did in West Bengal. Now they are getting fewer votes than NOTA," the Chief Minister said, adding that every one must understand why the people are rejecting them (CPI-M) and now, the party has been facing defeat everywhere, he added.

Earlier in the day, CPI-M Politburo members Prakash Karat and Manik Sarkar (former Tripura Chief Minister) and CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury while addressing a public rally vehemently criticised the BJP for its “misgovernance in Tripura and the Centre".

Top CPI-M leaders claimed that the 11-year rule of the BJP-led Narendra Modi government at the Centre destroyed democracy in the country and the BJP was running the government to favour only the millionaires.

The public gathering was organised in connection with the three-day (January 29 to 31) 24th state conference of the CPI-M.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.