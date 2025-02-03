CPI-M defends rape-accused actor-MLA, Congress slams 'different morality'

Kochi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Kerala unit of the ruling CPI-M is reeling under their defence of actor-turned-party legislator Mukesh, who has now been charge-sheeted in a case of sexual assault and harassment by the special investigation team (SIT) in an alleged rape case with the opposition Congress questioning their "different" morality.

As top brass of the CPI-M suddenly came to the defence of Mukesh by saying that it was too early to decide on his fate and let the court decide, the Congress leaders charged them with shifting the goalpost of morality, unlike when the Left party had vehemently demanded the resignation of then Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy when a woman levelled allegations against the veteran leader and organised massive protests on the issue.

Two sitting Congress legislators M. Vincent and Eldose Kunnapally, who faced similar charges in the previous years, had come under huge duress with the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front demanding their resignation.

The CPI-M's stand came even after it surfaced that the SIT filed its charge sheet before the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court, contending that there is digital evidence against Mukesh in the case. They have also submitted WhatsApp chats and emails between the complainant and the actor besides have stated that it has received circumstantial evidence as well, in addition to witness statements.

Veteran CPI-M leader and Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathy Devi on Monday said it is left to the individual to decide what position to take when morality issues surface.

"Let the court come to its conclusion in this case ( Mukesh) and once that’s done, the party will take appropriate actions," Sathy Devi, who is also a former MP, said.

Former minister and Lok Sabha member P.K.Sreemathi said that let the details come out as the probe continues and no one needs to be overly worried about it. State CPI-M Secretary M.V.Govindan has already made it clear there is no reason for Mukesh to resign and let the case come up in the court.

Senior Congress leader Jyothikumar Chammakala said the CPI-M is known for having contradictory stands on most issues.

"When they are caught on the wrong foot, they say one thing and when a leader from the opposite political party faces similar issues, they are the first one to demand resignation and create a scene and come out with statements on how political leaders should take a high moral ground," he said.

Ever since the Justice K. Hema Committee report was published in August 2024, several actors, including Mukesh, Siddique, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Ranjith, Maniyanpillai Raju, Nivin Pauly and a few others, got themselves in trouble and FIRs on charges of sexual misconduct were registered against them. However, all of them later got bail.

With the ongoing Assembly session to resume shortly, the Congress-led Opposition is set to go hammer and tongs against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on the way they lay down guidelines of morality.

