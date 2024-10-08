Court records actor Nagarjuna’s statement in defamation case against minister

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday recorded the statement of popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as the hearing began in the criminal defamation case filed by him against Telangana minister Konda Surekha.

Amid tight security, the actor reached the court complex along with his wife Amala Akkineni, son and actor Naga Chaitanya, sister Naga Sushila, and daughter-in-law Supriya Yarlagadda.

During the hearing, the court questioned Nagarjuna about the reasons for filing the petition. The actor told the court that the minister’s remarks harmed the dignity and reputation of his family.

He stated that the minister had made disrespectful comments about his family, particularly regarding the divorce of his son, Naga Chaitanya, from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarjuna claimed that Konda Sureskha’s remarks tarnished his family’s reputation, which has been built over decades through their work in the film industry and social service initiatives.

The actor urged the court to take criminal action against the minister for her statement.

The court also recorded statements of Yarlagadda Supriya as the first witness. Nagarjuna’s counsel Ashok Reddy the statement of second Venkateshwar Metla will be recorded on October 10.

The petitioner’s counsel also submitted to the court the video of the minister’s statement.

Meanwhile, Konda Surekha’s counsel Tirupati Verma claimed that the statements made by Nagarjune and the witness were contradictory.

On October 2, the minister made certain comments on the divorce of Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarjuna filed the petition in a city court under section 356 of BNS.

Surekha's comments evoked strong reactions from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family members and film personalities.

The minister had blamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for the divorce.

Samantha had issued a statement clarifying that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable.

She urged the minister not to trivialise her journey and to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy.

Konda Surekha later posted on 'X' that she was withdrawing her comments.

The minister said that her comments were not meant to hurt her sentiments but to question a leader's belittling of women.

Though Rama Rao issued a legal notice asking the minister to retract her statement and apologise, she said she was standing by her comments about the BRS leader.

