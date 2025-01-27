Court issues a warrant against NEET paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) The Patna Court issued a warrant on Monday against Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind multiple question paper leak cases.

The court directed the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to arrest Mukhiya at the earliest.

If he is not apprehended or does not appear in court within a month, the court has authorised the investigating agency to attach his properties through a public advertisement.

Sanjeev Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam, and the NEET exam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a case against Mukhiya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after uncovering assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An ED investigation revealed that Mukhiya possessed 144 per cent more assets than his legitimate income.

Raids conducted at his hideouts unearthed extensive evidence, including documents for land, luxury vehicles, jewellery, and movable and immovable properties valued in crores of rupees.

The court's stern directives mark a significant step in the case, intensifying efforts to bring Mukhiya to justice for his alleged involvement in this high-profile examination paper leak scam.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Nagarnausa in Nalanda district, for his alleged involvement in a series of examination-related scams, including the NEET exam paper leak case, which drew nationwide attention.

The EOU, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are actively investigating the matter, with efforts underway to arrest him.

Sanjeev Mukhiya first came under scrutiny in 2010 when his name surfaced in a case involving exam cheating using Bluetooth devices.

Subsequently, he was allegedly involved in the Bihar constable recruitment exam paper leak, among other similar scams.

Mukhiya's son, Shiv Kumar, is already in jail for involvement in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case.

The NEET exam paper leak case saw multiple arrests following intervention by the Supreme Court.

The CBI and ED have expanded their probe, with the Patna Civil Court now issuing a warrant against Mukhiya, ordering his arrest.

