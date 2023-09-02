Court exonerates Oommen Chandy in solar scam case

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) In a huge boost for the ongoing election campaign for Chandy Oommen, a court in the state capital city has accepted the CBI report exonerating two time late chief minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual abuse complaint filed by the prime accused in the solar scam case.

Former Defence Minister A.K Antony while campaigning for Chandy Oommen at the constituency asked the people to give a fitting reply by electing Chandy Oommen with a resounding margin for all the smear campaign that the CPI-M led Left used against Oommen Chandy.

The CPI-M led Left used the Solar scam case in both the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls against Chandy, but Chandy maintained calm and said he has done no wrong.

In August 2021, the CBI registered cases against Oommen Chandy, Venugopal and Congress Lok Sabha members -- Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, Congress legislator A.P Anilkumar and BJP national vice president A.P. Abdulla Kutty.

The cases were registered on a complaint filed by solar scam accused saying that she was sexually exploited by these leaders.

She had raised a complaint with Chief Minister Vijayan, who handed it over to the CBI, just before the April 2021 assembly elections.

She made the complaint after her displeasure with the Kerala Police probe which after several years failed to come to any conclusion.

The CBI recently has also cleared Hibi Eden, Adoor as well as Venugopal.

