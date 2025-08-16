Couple in crime: Husband, girlfriend held in Rajasthan murder case

Jaipur, Aug 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Additional SP (Rural) Deepak Kumar said on Saturday that the police have arrested BJP leader Rohit Saini (35) in Kishangarh, Ajmer, for murdering his wife, with the help of his girlfriend.

SP Kumar identified the deceased woman as Sanju Saini (32) and the accused girl as Ritu Kumar (25).

“The accused killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend. Ritu was also involved in the planning of the murder. She is divorced and a teacher in a private school. She also has a four-year-old daughter,” he said.

SP Kumar said that Ritu is the daughter of Shiv Prasad, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Kishangarh.

“Investigation revealed that Ritu was instigating Rohit that she will not live with him until he leaves his wife. She was harassing him over his wife. Rohit and Ritu were in a relationship for two years, which was recently made known to their family members, too,” he said.

SP Kumar said that both the accused were stopped from talking to each other, but they started to meet secretly.

“Although Ritu was not present at the time of the murder, she was involved in the planning,” SP Kumar said.

He said that on August 10, Rohit, along with his wife Sanju, went to Ralavat village (in-laws' house) on Raksha Bandhan, and around 1:30 pm, both were going towards Silora village to tie Rakhi at Sanju's brother's house.

“Three kilometres before reaching the village, some miscreants stopped their bike. They tried to snatch the jewellery from Sanju by showing a knife. The accused also beat up the husband and wife. After looting the jewellery, they stabbed Sanju on the neck,” SP Kumar said.

He pointed out that when taken to the hospital, the doctors declared Sanju dead.

SP Kumar said that Rohit told the police that two youths stabbed them; however, when the police got the husband medically examined, no injury marks were found on his body, which made the police suspect Rohit.

“When Rohit kept changing his statement repeatedly, the police's suspicion deepened. When investigated, Rohit revealed the plot,” SP Kumar said.

Rohit and Sanju got married in 2018. They have a four-year-old daughter, Heenal.

Rohit works as a solar panel installer.

