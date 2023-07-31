Country will always remember supreme sacrifice of Udham Singh: Haryana CM

Kurukshetra (Haryana), July 31 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the country will always remember the supreme sacrifice of freedom fighter Udham Singh and his dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland.

“Freedom fighter Udham Singh remained committed to his words and took revenge by shooting down and killing Michael O’Dwyer,” the Chief Minister said while participating in the state-level function to mark Udham Singh martyrdom day.

Michael O’Dwyer was the colonial official responsible for Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Chief Minister said that Shaheed Udham Singh was born in Sunam in Sangrur district of Punjab. His childhood name was Sher Singh.

“The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a turning point in his life, and he resolved to take revenge. He went to England. Two decades later, he fulfilled his promise and shot Michael O’ Dwyer at a meeting in London. O’Dwyer was the lieutenant governor of Punjab when the Jallianwala Bagh incident took place,” said the Chief Minister.

“The British arrested him and convicted him in two days and hanged him till death. The country will always remember the supreme sacrifice of Udham Singh and his dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland.”

The Chief Minister announced over Rs 47 Lakh for the construction of three Kamboj ‘dharamshalas’ in Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Shahabad towns.

Additionally, Member of Parliament Nayab Singh Saini announced Rs 11 Lakh for the Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

Khattar said the government is always executing development works in the spirit of Antyodaya and with the goal of public service.

“Work is being done so that the poor and backward get the benefits of education, health and government schemes first,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Haryana is ahead of many states in the country on the path of development. “We had given the slogan of ‘Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek’ to ensure uniform development of the state.”

He said that the government is running the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana under which birth anniversaries of saints and great men are officially celebrated with the aim to spread their message and teachings to the masses and to inspire the youth.

“We can pay true tribute to such valiant bravehearts only by following the path of sacrifice and patriotism as shown by them,” the Chief Minister added.

