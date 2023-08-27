Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the people for participating in the government's initiative of 'Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' and said due to the efforts of people it became 'Har Mann Tiranga abhiyaan'.Addressing the 104th episode of his monthly broadcast programme of 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that on August 15, the country saw the power of 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort).

"The efforts of all the countrymen turned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' into a 'Har Mann Tiranga Abhiyan'. Many records were also made during this campaign. The countrymen purchased Tricolours in crores," he said.

PM Modi said that around 1.5 crore Tricolours were sold through 1.5 lakh post offices.

"Through that, our workers, weavers, and especially women have also earned crores of rupees. This time the countrymen have created a new record in posting selfies with the Tricolour. Last year till August 15, about five crore countrymen had posted selfies with the Tricolour. This year this number has also crossed 10 crore," Modi said.

Talking about other campaigns, PM Modi said that to evoke the spirit of patriotism 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' is in full swing in the country.

"In the month of September, there will be a campaign to collect soil from every house in every village of the country. The holy soil of the country will be deposited in thousands of Amrit Kalash," he said.

"At the end of October, thousands will reach the country's capital Delhi with the Amrit Kalash Yatra. Amrit Vatika will be built in Delhi from this soil only. I am sure, the efforts of every countryman will make this campaign successful," the PM further said.

Discussing the potential of the young generation of the county, the Prime Minister said that sports is one area where youth are continuously achieving new successes.

He also congratulated the players for winning 26 medals in the World University Games held in China.

He said, "India displayed their best ever performance in these games. Our players have won 26 medals in all, out of which 11 were Gold Medals. The country will be pleased to know that even if we add all the medals won in all the World University Games that have been held since 1959, this number reaches only 18. In all these decades just 18 whereas, this time our players have won 26 medals," Modi said.

During the podcast, Prime Minister Modi also talked with some of the players who have won medals in the World University Games.

PM Modi interacted with a player from Uttar Pradesh named Pragati, who has won a medal in Archery, Assam's Amlan, won a medal in Athletics, Priyanka, also from Uttar Pradesh, who won a medal in Race Walk and Abhidnya, a resident of Maharashtra, who won a medal in shooting.

While interacting with the Prime Minister, Pragati said, "I was feeling very proud, I was feeling so good that I had returned with my country's flag hoisted so high… it is okay that once I had reached the Gold Fight, I had lost it and was regretting it. But the second time it was in my mind that if something happens now, I will not let it lower down. It has to flutter the highest in any situation. When we won the fight at the end, we celebrated very well on the same podium. That moment was very good. I was feeling so proud that I could not measure the feeling."

