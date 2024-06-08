Cote d'Ivoire consolidates lead in African World Cup qualifiers

Abidjan, June 8 (IANS) The Cote d'Ivoire national team consolidates its place at the top of Group F after its 1-0 home victory Friday in Korhogo against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifers.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 35th minute by midfielder Seko Fofana, reported Xinhua.

With this victory, Cote d'Ivoire continued to lead Group F with nine points, followed by Gabon (six points), putting itself in a favorable position to secure a direct qualification to the finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In its new configuration, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring together 48 national teams compared to 32 previously.

